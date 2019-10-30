This report presents the governance framework in Kazakhstan for managing disaster risks. A wide range of disaster risks are present throughout the national territory, primarily floods, landslides, avalanches, but also extreme cold and heatwaves. The report reviews how the central government sets up a national strategy to manage these disaster risks, and how a national risk governance framework is formulated and executed. It examines the role of the private sector and other non-governmental actors in contributing to resilience at a national and subnational level.
Risk Governance Scan of Kazakhstan
Report
OECD Reviews of Risk Management Policies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
9 July 2019
-
17 April 2019
-
27 November 2018
-
3 May 2018
-
19 December 2017
-
20 October 2016
-
Report18 April 2016
-
7 December 2015
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
-
15 February 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-