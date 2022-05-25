Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Africa's Development Dynamics 2022

Regional Value Chains for a Sustainable Recovery
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2e3b97fd-en
Authors
African Union Commission, OECD
Tags
Africa’s Development Dynamics
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
português

Cite this content as:

AUC/OECD (2022), Africa's Development Dynamics 2022: Regional Value Chains for a Sustainable Recovery, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2e3b97fd-en.
Go to top