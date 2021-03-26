Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Youth aspirations and the reality of jobs in Africa

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2d089001-en
Authors
Adrien Lorenceau, Ji-Yeun Rim, Toma Savitki
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Lorenceau, A., J. Rim and T. Savitki (2021), “Youth aspirations and the reality of jobs in Africa”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2d089001-en.
Go to top