Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Production Transformation Policy Review of Egypt

Embracing Change, Achieving Prosperity
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/302fec4b-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
Tags
OECD Development Pathways
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD et al. (2021), Production Transformation Policy Review of Egypt: Embracing Change, Achieving Prosperity, OECD Development Pathways, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/302fec4b-en.
Go to top