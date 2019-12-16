Forced displacement, including refugee flows, is a global phenomenon. As of 2018, 26 million people were refugees. Financing from the international community makes a significant contribution to supporting refugees and host communities. But in order to meet those needs effectively and efficiently, financing strategies need to take account of the particularities of large-scale refugee situations. Refugee flows are complex, often protracted, and, require humanitarian, development and peace financing to work in complementary ways. Doing this effectively can create opportunities that are of benefit to both refugees and host communities. This policy paper presents seven principles for improving financing for refugee situations, based on global trends and case studies in three hosting countries (Uganda, Lebanon, and Colombia) and one origin/return country (Central African Republic). Both the quality and the quantity of financing matters to get the greatest value for refugees and their host communities.