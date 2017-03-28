Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Interrelations between Public Policies, Migration and Development in Georgia

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264272217-en
Authors
OECD, Caucasus Research Resource Center - Georgia
Tags
OECD Development Pathways
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/CRRC - Georgia (2017), Interrelations between Public Policies, Migration and Development in Georgia, OECD Development Pathways, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264272217-en.
Go to top