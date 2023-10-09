Skip to main content
Addressing forced displacement in climate change adaptation

No longer a blind spot
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/891ced36-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
OECD (2023), “Addressing forced displacement in climate change adaptation: No longer a blind spot”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 46, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/891ced36-en.
