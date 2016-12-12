Perspectives on Global Development 2017 presents an overview of the shifting of economic activity to developing countries and examines whether this shift has led to an increase in international migration towards developing countries. The report focuses on the latest data on migration between 1995 and 2015, and uses a new three-way categorisation of countries. It describes the recent evolution of migration overall as well as by groups of countries according to their growth performance.It analyses what drives these trends and also studies the special case of refugees. It examines the impact on migration of migration policies as well as various sectoral policies in developing countries of origin as well as of destination, and studies the impact of migration on these countries. The report also develops four illustrative future scenarios of migration in 2030 and recommends policies that can help improve the benefits of migration for origin and destination countries, as well as for migrants. Better data, more research and evidence-based policy action are needed to prepare for expected increases in the number of migrants from developing countries. More needs to be done to avoid situations that lead to refugee spikes as well as to foster sustainable development.
Perspectives on Global Development 2017
International Migration in a Shifting World
Report
Perspectives on Global Development
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 June 2021
-
29 November 2018
-
2 July 2014
-
21 June 2013
-
21 November 2011
-
16 June 2010
Related publications
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
9 October 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
13 February 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Report2 December 2021