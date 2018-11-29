Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Perspectives on Global Development 2019

Rethinking Development Strategies
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/persp_glob_dev-2019-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Perspectives on Global Development
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Perspectives on Global Development 2019: Rethinking Development Strategies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/persp_glob_dev-2019-en.
Go to top