Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD-IDB Public Integrity Network for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC)

Over the last decades, the Latin American and the Caribbean (LAC) region has focused on strengthening public integrity as a response to corruption. LAC countries increasingly recognise the need to move away from an approach to anti-corruption that focuses on detection and sanctioning cases to a more proactive approach that seeks to address underlying systemic issues that are allowing corruption to happen. More and more countries in the region are developing comprehensive integrity and anti-corruption strategies that involve a wide variety of relevant public actors, but also the private sector, civil society and citizens.

Network
Photo of network participants
Go to top