The OECD-IDB Public Integrity Network for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) aims at supporting LAC countries in their efforts to strengthening public integrity. It is a joint initiative by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The Network was created in 2017, bringing together the main actors of the public integrity systems in the region, with the objective of: ​



Enabling the exchange of ideas, experiences, good practices and lessons learned in the implementation of integrity and anti-corruption policies.



Fostering co-ordination and communication between the distinct integrity actors both domestically and regionally.

Allowing to find solutions to common challenges in the implementation of integrity and anti-corruption policies.

To reflect the broad and inclusive nature of a public integrity system, the OECD-IDB Public Integrity Network for Latin America and the Caribbean includes several key national authorities working on integrity and anti-corruption policies. Among its members, the Network includes bodies dedicated exclusively to integrity policies, as well as actors responsible for government transparency, public administration and internal control or Supreme Audit Institutions, among others. ​

