Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Resource efficiency, the circular economy, sustainable materials management and trade in metals and minerals

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/69abc1bd-en
Authors
Paulo de Sa, Jane Korinek
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

de Sa, P. and J. Korinek (2021), “Resource efficiency, the circular economy, sustainable materials management and trade in metals and minerals”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 245, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/69abc1bd-en.
Go to top