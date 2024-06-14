Draft Recommendation for Consultation Human-centred Public Administrative Services

Public administrative services (hereafter, “services”) are the principal way in which people, businesses and organisations interact with governments. Through such interactions, people exercise their rights, and/or gain access to important information, support or decisions that can have significant implications for their lives and livelihoods. The quality of these services can mean the difference between whether a business can open as planned, or whether a family receives social benefits on time. In times of crisis, such as during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the continuity and quality of services are particularly important to buffer adverse impacts and help contribute to recovery.

People’s experiences with services can influence how they perceive their governments, and public satisfaction with administrative and social services is an important driver of trust.

Straightforward, intuitive and simple services ease interactions between people and government. A reduction in red tape and improvements in regulation around public service design and delivery can greatly benefit people and businesses in terms of saving time, effort and resources when acquiring and submitting documentation, or in accelerating response time from government.

People’s expectations for quality public administrative services are influenced by their experiences with private sector service delivery, especially in cases where this is notably more efficient. Demand to improve the quality of public administrative services may also be created by perceptions of failures in past service delivery reforms, which can be exacerbated by austerity measures or crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Peoples’ needs are also evolving along with demographic and technological shifts.

In recent decades, digital government reforms have made important strides in improving the design of services for better user experiences. Many public services can now be conducted online quickly and securely. However, digital government reforms in some countries have fallen short of creating better user experiences: spearheaded by technological considerations rather than human needs or experiences, digital services in some countries are inadvertently leading to new forms of exclusion for those lacking internet access or the necessary skills as well as those needing face-to-face support.