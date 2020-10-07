Skip to main content
The OECD Digital Government Policy Framework

Six dimensions of a Digital Government
https://doi.org/10.1787/f64fed2a-en
OECD
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
OECD (2020), “The OECD Digital Government Policy Framework: Six dimensions of a Digital Government”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f64fed2a-en.
