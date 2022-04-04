OECD Economic Surveys: Tunisia 2022

Tunisians are facing the worst crisis in a generation, as COVID-19 hit an economy that was already slowing down. Macroeconomic policy through fiscal stimulus and monetary easing limited the depth and severity of the recession, but the pandemic has exacerbated structural weaknesses, in particular low investment and job creation, high unemployment and informality, mismatch between skills demand and supply, and outward migration of high-skilled professionals. Children who have been deprived of school for a long period will face severe challenges in resuming normal life. The second OECD Economic Survey takes stock of progress made since 2018 and makes recommendations in key policy areas such as public spending, state-owned enterprises, employment, education, vocational training, trade, taxation and the business environment. Implementing such reforms would produce a large growth dividend and put public debt on a more sustainable path. But unless bold action is taken soon, the crisis will have a lasting effect on the potential of Tunisia to resume its income convergence process.

SPECIAL FEATURES: EMPLOYMENT AND SKILLS