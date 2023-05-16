The Speakers for Schools work experience programme is hosted and managed through an online experience portal where employers advertise their opportunities. Teachers share opportunities with students who then apply for any which they are interested in.

The portal is a one stop shop for all of Speakers for Schools student-led opportunities and enable students to access and apply to live and interactive placements both virtually and in person.

Virtual opportunities are available to all students whilst in person opportunities are restricted by location and only open to applications from students within a reasonable distance from the host workplace.

Additional to the online portal, for our Virtual Work Experiences and Insight Sessions, the placements take place online through Google Classrooms and Google Meets. Students are given individual accounts to log onto these placements, so they are not sharing any of their personal emails whilst joining the placement. During these placements, they can interact with the employer and other students through video calls, the Google activities of Jamboards, Polls, Q&As and breakout rooms. Tasks, resources and plans for the work experience are uploaded onto the Google classroom for students to access.