Speakers for Schools: Work Experience Programme

The Speakers for Schools online work experience programme links state schools students up with virtual and face to face work experience and career-related learning through an online portal. Students can join 3–5 day placements either online or at the host employer's workplace.
Online placements include multiple opportunities for live interaction with employers through Questions and Answer sessions (Q&As), tasks, breakout rooms and other activities to help students build their knowledge of careers, employers and the workplace.
Students can also access shorter Insight Sessions to learn about roles in various careers, industries or employers.