Primary Futures: Connecting schools with workplace volunteers

Primary Futures gives primary school teachers direct access to a very wide range of volunteers from the world of work. Using the innovative state-of-the-art matchmaking technology teachers can very quickly and easily search an online national database of tens of thousands of volunteers and find people that are most suitable to their schools and pupils - from archaeologists to zoologists. There are also a wide range of resources developed and refined over the last nine years for teachers on how best to engage volunteers and children and the activities that have most impact.

Primary Futures was developed with the National Association of Head Teachers, the organisation that represents the majority of primary school leaders in the UK. Nearly 10,000 heads and teachers have registered from 6,500 schools. The programme is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland and the UK (including Jersey and the Isle of Man).

Through Primary Futures, schools find volunteers who support the development of children through a range of in-person and online activities, notably interactive career talks or chats and classroom projects which help children to broaden their understanding of the world of work and how it relates to their education.