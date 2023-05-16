Virtual Reality Career Modules

Certain occupations may require special permits to enter a work site or have age-related requirements to use certain equipment, making it impossible for students to experience them first-hand. In areas like New Brunswick, work sites can be few and far between, since most of the province is made up of rural communities. Virtual Reality and the Career Modules make it possible for students to try out several different careers without leaving the safety and comfort of the classroom. On average, each module takes approximately 15 minutes to complete, but can be adapted to the user as needed. Users can be sitting or standing during the experience, making it easily accessible to most.

Data collected from participants has shown that there was a significant increase in awareness of the work environment, skills, and tasks of the experienced occupation after completing a module and that many users are interested in learning more about the occupation they selected or have realized they are not interested based on what they have learned in the module.