The Career Modules, developed by CareerLabsVR, allow students to experience over 25 different careers in a virtual reality setting without having to leave the classroom. Through guided instruction, each module allows users to engage with several tasks typically demanded by professionals in that occupation in a life-like work environment. Students are able to explore previously inaccessible experiential learning opportunities, while learning essential skills along the way. Many modules are focused on work in the skilled trades where use of equipment in real life would be difficult. Having engaged with the modules, students are directed to relevant labour market information.
Virtual Reality Career Modules
Abstract
Resource overview
Website: Virtual Reality Career Modules
Currently, there is a virtual reality unit in each school district within New Brunswick (French and English) that gets rotated between schools throughout the academic year. During their stay at each school, the units are housed in an essential skills classroom or by a designated coordinator, where it becomes a project for the students. The students begin by learning about the unit and how it functions, under the supervision of a teacher, then proceed to familiarize themselves with the Career Modules. Once they are comfortable with the unit and modules, they are tasked with promoting the resource to the rest of their school and coordinate the use with students from other classes. Once a student has experienced a Career Module, they complete a follow-up survey on their experience, which allows for continued feedback and project evaluation. The students are then directed to additional resources to learn more about labour market information related to each occupation highlighted in the modules.
Description of technology
The workstations are composed of a high-performance laptop, a virtual reality unit (Meta Quest 2), and support documentation to help with the setup of the unit and other labour market information related to each module on www.nbjobs.ca/vrlmi/
The Career Modules are accessed from the CareerLabsVR platform, through purchased subscriptions.
How the resource makes career guidance more effective, efficient and/or equitable for students
Certain occupations may require special permits to enter a work site or have age-related requirements to use certain equipment, making it impossible for students to experience them first-hand. In areas like New Brunswick, work sites can be few and far between, since most of the province is made up of rural communities. Virtual Reality and the Career Modules make it possible for students to try out several different careers without leaving the safety and comfort of the classroom. On average, each module takes approximately 15 minutes to complete, but can be adapted to the user as needed. Users can be sitting or standing during the experience, making it easily accessible to most.
Data collected from participants has shown that there was a significant increase in awareness of the work environment, skills, and tasks of the experienced occupation after completing a module and that many users are interested in learning more about the occupation they selected or have realized they are not interested based on what they have learned in the module.
Challenges or potential barriers to use
For the technology to function properly, there needs to be access to the Internet and a source of power (electricity) for the laptop or computer. The equipment and software also need to be purchased.
The resource is not free of charge.
All hardware and software need to be purchased from their respective sellers.
Support for users
There is occasionally some troubleshooting involved if the system is malfunctioning. Some documentation is provided to help users setup the unit.
Further advice for users
The tool is most effective when there is a dedicated facilitator present while students are using the resource.
Additional details
|
Has the resource been…
|
Yes or No?
|
Description
|
Link
|
…informed by research?
|
Yes
|
Data was collected using post-experience surveys and analysed to determine the effectiveness of virtual reality (VR) as a labour market information (LMI) tool. The outcomes of the study were as follows:
1. The VR experience had an impact, positive or negative, on participants’ interest in obtaining additional LMI.
2. Participants were more aware of the targeted occupations and the LMI related to those occupations.
3. Participants were, as a result of the VR experience, interested in additional experiential learning opportunities.
|
…funded by government?
|
No
|
…recognized by peers?
|
No
|
…evaluated?
|
No
This resource is government supported.
Disclaimer: This content is provided by the submitting organisation.
Related content
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
Case study20 February 2024