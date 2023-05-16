Choices Match: Self-assessment tool

Choices Match is an interactive online self-assessment tool, using language and design to promote reflection and self-understanding. By exploring self, skills and workplace options the user documents a pathway produced in a report. Through user interaction the tool answers the questions of this model:

SELF - What kind of person am I? What environments suit me?

+ SKILLS KETE (toolkit) - What skills appeal/would I love to learn?

= POSSIBILITIES (Job Clouds) - What work areas and jobs should I explore?

Choices Match is derived from the theory of John Holland. Holland’s theory is a theory of vocational personality and the notion of ‘fit’ within career development says certain roles and environments suit us better than others. His theory suggests six personality types, and when we follow the jobs, occupations and industries that align with these types we have the best chance of finding work that motivates us, suits our abilities and talents, and leads to achievement and satisfaction. It is a tool that can be used easily to assist and assess career choices. In Choices Match, Holland’s work is adapted in recognition that such choices and preferences are rarely fixed with the words used to describe the different personality types customised to make them more accessible to students in New Zealand.

For further information about the development of the resource, visit www.thecareermaze.com