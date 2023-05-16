Les Métiers en direct: Career talks

Website: Les Métiers en direct

Les Métiers en direct was introduced as a national program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which halted face-to-face guidance activities, including the traditional one-week work placement that French students undertake at age 14-15.

Les Métiers en direct is designed to give students realistic insights into different professions by allowing students to interact with people working across a range of industries. Where possible, the volunteer speaker is filmed in their workplace to provide a greater sense of realism and authenticity. Within their presentation, they are encouraged to show students some of the specialist equipment that they use in their work. The speakers also talk about their education and training paths, whether traditional or atypical, in order to show that paths are not always linear and that a wide range of possibilities may exist in securing different work. Typically, schools enrol classes for the event which happen live – though it is possible for students to register independently. The speaker can see the students who ask questions either directly or through a member of the school staff using the chat function. However, they can also send their questions before the meeting by email.

The format of Les Métiers en direct varies by the age of students.

For students aged 12-13 and 13-14, a session lasts 45 minutes and typically includes one speaker who will speak for 10-15 minutes about their occupation and how they secured it. Events are designed to help students broaden their career aspirations.

For students aged 15-18, sessions last 55 minutes and usually involve 2 or 3 speakers. For older students, the career talks have a stronger focus on how specific careers were secured, particularly in relation to the education and training pathways undertaken.

Care is taken to allow students to interact with a wide range of volunteer professionals. Some events are organized in connection with specialized weeks around particular vocational themes, such as working in the media, working in science, or working in sustainable development.

To optimize the impact of the career talks, a “dossier pédagogique” is sent to schools that have registered for an event. It includes materials that allow teachers to prepare students for the event by consulting resources available on Onisep (job descriptions, videos …) including documents to help the development of appropriate questions following a line of approach (e.g. the reality of the work, the choice of apprenticeship, the human’s place in the profession), and that help students to reflect on what they have learned afterward (e.g. the name of the profession, the study tracks, career development).