Class Chats: Virtual career talks

Class Chats are designed to fit within one class period (30-45 minutes).

In the United States and United Kingdom:

Step 1 – Teachers book a Class Chats using the online scheduling tool. Class Chats are typically booked 1-3 weeks in advance. Teachers are recommended to provide their own video conferencing link, but have the option to ask the Amazon guest speaker to provide a link.

Step 2 – The day before the chat, teachers spend ~20 minutes to prepare students for the speaker using a lesson plan complete with slides and student handouts from the teacher toolkit (free download on the Class Chats webpage).

Step 3 – At the scheduled date and time, teachers join the video conference with their Amazon guest speaker.

Step 4 – After the Class Chat, teachers use the lesson plan to facilitate student reflection.

In India, Germany, and France, teachers schedule Class Chats through an NGO partner rather than directly with Amazon. Although the booking is done through an NGO, the speakers provided for the Class Chats are exclusively Amazon employees. Please visit the website for more information.