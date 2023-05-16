BECOME Education: Career exploration

Website: Become Education

Schools use the BECOME program with students from age 10 up. The BECOME lessons and BECOME.ME app may form the base of a careers education program, or it may be a part of a student wellbeing, life design or student futures program. Throughout BECOME, students develop critical thinking skills, personal and social capability, which means it is often integrated into subject areas such as English or Personal Development, Health and Physical Education subject areas - or into Work Studies subject areas. At each year or grade, skills maps identify curriculum outcomes and the BECOME team provides training and planning assistance.

Here is a case study video of the BECOME program in action: https://youtu.be/kkbUwPPeLbE.

Schools commit about 20 hours to the program. This covers the BECOME lessons and app, agency experiment (project) and final showcase event. Teachers facilitate using the BECOME lessons and student web app simultaneously, taking students on an age-appropriate journey to open up their awareness and understanding of their personal motivations, the world of work, stereotypes and influences operating on their aspirations, and how people define success and their own place in the world (in and outside of work). A journal and series of activities helps teachers guide students into the final 'experiment', in which students begin to take agency over their own future. Students define a question about a career idea that excites them right now, develop a plan themselves and find out about this career area through contacting a professional in the field, designing an experience of the field, or undertaking research.

Finally, teachers and school leaders have access to aggregated data about what career areas students are interested in and exploring right now, helping them to design careers programs and activities that extend and engage student interests.