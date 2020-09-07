We provide guidance and toolkits on a wide range of issues relating to cultural and creative sectors.

For example, the OECD-ICOM Guide for Local Governments, Communities and Museums is a learning, self-assessment and development tool to inform and support policy makers and the museum community in maximising the impact of culture and heritage on local development. The toolkit can be used by local and regional governments to assess and improve their approaches to maximising the social and economic value of cultural heritage, by museums to assess and strengthen their existing and potential linkages with the local economy and social fabric, and as a learning tool for everybody interested in culture and heritage as lever for local development.

Find out more about how the OECD-ICOM project on museums and local development, including case studies, events, and free downloads of the Guide in English, French, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish.