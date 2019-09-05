This Guide provides a roadmap for local governments, communities and museums on how to define together a local development agenda. It considers five dimensions: 1. Leverage the power of museums for local economic development, 2. Build on the role of museums for urban regeneration and community development, 3. Catalyse culturally aware and creative societies, 4. Promote museums as spaces for inclusion, health and well-being, 5. Mainstream the role of museums in local development.
Culture and local development: maximising the impact
A guide for local governments, communities and museums
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
