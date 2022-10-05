Cultural and creative sectors are a significant driver of local development through job creation and income generation, spurring innovation across the economy. Beyond their economic impacts, they also have significant social impacts, from supporting health and well-being to promoting social inclusion and local social capital. Glasgow City Region in Scotland, United Kingdom has a long history of transformative cultural policy. Cultural and creative sectors are now one of the region’s strengths. This paper provides an overview of cultural and creative sectors in the Glasgow City Region, highlighting trends in employment, business dynamics, entrepreneurship and financing as well as cultural participation. It offers analysis and recommendations to support the region in continuing to build on its local cultural and creative ecosystem.
Culture and the creative economy in Glasgow city region, Scotland, United Kingdom
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
11 May 2024
-
Working paper16 April 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024