Maximising synergies between tourism and cultural and creative sectors

This paper delves into the intricate relationship between tourism and the cultural and creative sectors. As discussions unfold within the G20 Tourism Working Group and Ministers Meeting, the paper highlights the global significance of cultural and creative industries. It examines the potential benefits and hurdles of integrating cultural and creative elements into tourism policies. Aligning with G20 commitments to foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainability, the paper offers avenues for implementing the draft G20 Bali Guidelines. By emphasizing the value of cultural tourism and sustainable practices, it contributes to shaping a more inclusive and resilient tourism sector on the global stage.