Cultural and creative sectors are a significant driver of local development through job creation and income generation, spurring innovation across the economy. Beyond their economic impacts, they also have significant social impacts, from supporting health and well-being to promoting social inclusion and local social capital. This paper offers a review of cultural and creative sectors in the Emilia-Romagna region, Italy, highlighting issues and trends in regards to employment, business, entrepreneurship and financing in cultural and creative sectors. It also reviews issues and trends relating to cultural participation and offers in-depth analysis on the role of museums in supporting local development. The paper provides analysis and recommendations to support the region in strengthening the local cultural and creative ecosystem.
Culture and the creative economy in Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
11 May 2024
-
Working paper16 April 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024