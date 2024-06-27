Museums and Local Development

The OECD-ICOM Guide for Local Governments, Communities and Museums is a learning, self-assessment and development tool that can be used:

By local and regional governments to assess and improve their approaches to maximising the social and economic value of cultural heritage.

By museums to assess and strengthen their existing and potential linkages with the local economy and social fabric.

To identify concrete ways for museums, local governments and other stakeholders to partner.

As a learning tool for everybody interested in culture and heritage as lever for local development.

The Guide was developed by the OECD’s Local Economic and Employment Development Programme (LEED) and the International Council of Museums (ICOM) to inform and support policy makers and the museum community in maximising the impact of culture and heritage on local development.

The Guide was tested by more than 20 museums and cities in OECD countries and by various ICOM committees and has been translated into multiple languages.