This report considers the role of the MUSE network of museums for local development in the Autonomous Province of Trento, Italy. It considers the five dimensions of local development featured in the OECD-ICOM Guide for Local Governments, Communities and Museums: Economic development; Urban regeneration; Education and creativity; Inclusion, health and well-being; and Mainstreaming the role of museums in local development.
Museums and local development in the Autonomous Province of Trento, Italy
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
