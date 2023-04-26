For many years now, countries have seen their steel industries impacted negatively by a distorted playing field, reflecting heavy subsidisation, non-market behaviour and state influence over the industry in some economies. These distortions have led to excess capacity, low steel prices, unfair trade practices such as dumping of steel products on international markets, and unsustainably weak profitability for an industry that needs market stability in order to make long-term investments.

Governments from OECD and non-OECD economies need to come together to coordinate their policies in the steel sector to ensure a level playing field. Policies need to be formulated so that they promote a global operating environment that is free of market distortions and excess capacity, where there is sound competition and well-functioning markets, and where the steel industry’s prosperity is a function of the value it brings to steel consumers and society, not of the preferential treatment resulting from market-distorting government support measures.