Information on the structural characteristics of steel firms over time provides important insights into the dynamics of the steel industry and how this industry has been restructuring and adapting in a rapidly changing environment. This paper builds on data from the new and unique OECD Steel database to shed light on the micro determinants of changes in the steel sector. The OECD Steel database provides invaluable insights into the characteristics of steel plants and steel firms, and how they have evolved in the last 20 years. Results from the analyses in this paper suggest that the steel sector could benefit from increased business dynamism, while data show that economies of scale and technology are important factors influencing adjustment in the sector. The paper concludes by offering several different avenues for future research that could build upon the OECD Steel database.
The changing characteristics of steel firms
Insights from the new OECD steel database
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper26 April 2023
-
5 April 2023
-
18 November 2022
-
Policy paper13 October 2020
-
Policy paper9 September 2018
-
Working paper29 July 2015
-
Policy paper20 February 2015
-
12 August 2014