Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The structure of steel exports

Changes in specialisation and the role of innovation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxfmstf0xt-en
Authors
Anthony de Carvalho, Naoki Sekiguchi
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

de Carvalho, A. and N. Sekiguchi (2015), “The structure of steel exports: Changes in specialisation and the role of innovation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2015/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxfmstf0xt-en.
Go to top