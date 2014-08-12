Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Economies 2013

Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Economies is a two-yearly report on trends in the steelmaking capacity of economies that are not members of the OECD. This report examines existing steelmaking capacity and investments that will lead to changes in steel capacity by 2014. The publication includes an appendix containing detailed steel information on an economy-by-economy basis, showing existing steel facilities, their equipment and capacity, as well as each company’s planned steel investments. Information is also provided on the starting date of planned steel projects, the ownership status of the steel plants, the progress of steel projects, recent changes at existing works, and, where known, the financing of steel projects.