Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Economies 2003

Published every two years, this publication reports on steelmaking capacity developments in non-OECD member countries. It reviews available material on existing capacity and on likely developments through 2004. To the extent possible, it also reflects on expectations beyond 2005. On a country-by-country basis, tables show existing capacity, existing equipment, increase in capacity, and additional equipment for each company.

The data show that in recent years, capacity in non-Member countries has been rising at an average annual rate of 1.8%. Southeast Asia, including China, account for most of the growth with robust growth also seen for the Middle East. Few changes in steelmaking capacity are expected in the NIS and Latin America.