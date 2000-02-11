This report on steel capacity developments in non-OECD countries is done every two years. It reviews available material on existing capacity and on likely developments through 2000. To the extent possible, expectations beyond 2000 are also reflected. The Appendix to the report presents detailed information on existing and proposed steelmaking capacity and equipment in non-OECD countries on a plant-by-plant basis.
Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Countries 1999
Report
Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Economies
Abstract
