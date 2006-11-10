Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Economies 2005

Published every two years, this publication reports on steelmaking capacity of non-OECD countries on a company-by-company basis, and within company, by plant. It opens with a summary of major trends by region which also makes projections for 2008. It then presents detailed tables showing for each plant/project existing capacity and equipment, the starting date of planned projects, works ownership and the information sources used. It also briefly describes the progress of projects, recent changes at existing works, and, where known, the financing of projects.