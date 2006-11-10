Published every two years, this publication reports on steelmaking capacity of non-OECD countries on a company-by-company basis, and within company, by plant. It opens with a summary of major trends by region which also makes projections for 2008. It then presents detailed tables showing for each plant/project existing capacity and equipment, the starting date of planned projects, works ownership and the information sources used. It also briefly describes the progress of projects, recent changes at existing works, and, where known, the financing of projects.
Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Economies 2005
Report
Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Economies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
12 August 2014
-
28 March 2011
-
6 March 2009
-
7 January 2005
-
1 October 2001
-
11 February 2000
Related publications
-
Policy paper26 April 2023
-
5 April 2023
-
18 November 2022
-
Policy paper16 December 2020
-
Policy paper13 October 2020
-
Policy paper9 September 2018
-
Working paper29 July 2015
-
Policy paper20 February 2015