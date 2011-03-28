This publication is a two-yearly report on trends in the steelmaking capacity in economies that are not members of the OECD. This report examines the current steelmaking capacity of these economies and likely changes therein up to the year 2012.
Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Economies includes an appendix containing detailed information on an economy-by-economy, plant or project basis, as well as on existing capacity and equipment, the starting date of planned projects, works ownership and the information sources used. It also briefly describes the progress of projects, recent changes at existing works, and, where known, the financing of projects.
Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Economies 2010
Report
Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Economies
Abstract
