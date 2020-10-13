This paper explores the nature of exit barriers in the steel industry, their social and economic implications, and policy approaches to deal with exits and steel industry restructuring. Barriers to exit in the steel industry require attention due to their negative impacts on excess capacity. Such barriers mainly stem from government interventions that hinder the closure of inefficient or unviable steel plants, though cost factors specific to the steel industry are important barriers, as well. Exits may also entail important costs associated with redundancy payments to workers, environmental clean-up and operations to dismantle mills. The paper concludes with specific policy recommendations to promote adjustment, including removing subsidies and other government support measures that maintain unviable plants, assisting displaced steel workers into other activities, and other measures to limit the social costs of steel plant closures.
Barriers to exit in the steel sector
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper26 April 2023
-
5 April 2023
-
18 November 2022
-
Policy paper16 December 2020
-
Policy paper9 September 2018
-
Working paper29 July 2015
-
Policy paper20 February 2015
-
12 August 2014