Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Economies 2008

This publication, produced every two years, reports on trends in the steelmaking capacity in economies that are not members of the OECD. It examines the current steelmaking capacity of these economies and likely changes projected up to the year 2010.

Developments in Steelmaking Capacity of Non-OECD Economies includes an Appendix containing detailed information by economy, on an economy-by-economy, plant or project basis, as well as on existing capacity and equipment, the starting date of planned projects, works ownership and the information sources used. It also briefly describes the progress of projects, recent changes at existing works, and, where known, the financing of projects.