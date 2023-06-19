Semiconductors

Semiconductor production is highly complex, with more than a thousand processes taking place throughout the design, fabrication, assembly, testing and packaging phases. These phases in turn rely on an intricate global ecosystem of suppliers of inputs from chemicals to software tools: for example, up to 500 specialty chemicals are needed to produce some integrated circuits.

Some of these inputs and stages of the semiconductor production process are carried out by a small number of companies and economies. Any disruptions to a particular input, company, or economy –or the trade flows that link them – can disrupt semiconductor supply, as well as the downstream products that require them.