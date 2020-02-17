Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Transition finance ABC methodology

A user’s guide to transition finance diagnostics
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c5210d6c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “Transition finance ABC methodology: A user’s guide to transition finance diagnostics”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c5210d6c-en.
Go to top