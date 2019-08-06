Skip to main content
Transition Finance Country Study Viet Nam

On the threshold of transition
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/3cb86a6c-en
Jieun Kim, Konstantin Poensgen
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Kim, J. and K. Poensgen (2019), “Transition Finance Country Study Viet Nam: On the threshold of transition”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 60, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3cb86a6c-en.
