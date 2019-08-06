Based on the “ABC” approach targeted to assess all available sources of financing (official development finance, private investment, domestic resources, and remittances), the Viet Nam country pilot study explores the challenges of transition finance in a middle-income country in the Asia-Pacific region. After launching a series of successful reforms beginning in the late 1980s, Viet Nam has undergone an impressive transformation, which turned the country from a centrally planned to a market-oriented economy and from a low-income to a lower middle-income country. At the same time, Viet Nam is moving from a relatively high reliance on ODA and other external sources towards non-concessional sources and domestic sources. Through evolving partnerships, development partners can align their support with newly arising needs, actively supporting Viet Nam overcome the middle-income trap and move towards a trajectory for more sustainable development.
Transition Finance Country Study Viet Nam
On the threshold of transition
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 April 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
22 December 2023
-
5 June 2023
-
5 May 2023
-
Working paper5 December 2022
-
-
31 July 2022
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
4 October 2023