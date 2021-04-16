Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Transition Finance Compendium

Challenges and recommendations for the Development Assistance Committee
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/90f219b1-en
Authors
Olivier Cattaneo, Cécilia Piemonté
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cattaneo, O. and C. Piemonté (2021), “Transition Finance Compendium: Challenges and recommendations for the Development Assistance Committee”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 94, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/90f219b1-en.
Go to top