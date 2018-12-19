Skip to main content
Transition Finance Challenges for Commodity-based Least Developed Countries

The example of Zambia
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/feb640fe-en
Authors
Jieun Kim, Olivier Cattaneo, Arnaud Pincet, Konstantin Poensgen
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kim, J. et al. (2018), “Transition Finance Challenges for Commodity-based Least Developed Countries: The example of Zambia”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 49, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/feb640fe-en.
