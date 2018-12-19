Transition Finance Challenges for Commodity-based Least Developed Countries

The Zambia country pilot study was conducted by the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) to explore the challenges of transition finance for a commodity-based Least Developed Country (LDC). In particular, debt sustainability concerns are viewed within the context of the shifting financing for sustainable development landscape of Zambia following its re-classification to Lower Middle Income Category (LMIC).

In line with the Addis Ababa Action Agenda (AAAA), the pilot study proposes a new “ABC” approach targeted to assess all available sources of financing (official development finance, private investment, domestic resources, and remittances), identify emerging SDG financing gaps and promote better alignment of resources with national financing for sustainable development strategies.