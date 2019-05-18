Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Informality and Poverty in Zambia

Findings from the 2015 Living Standards and Monitoring Survey
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264310117-en
Authors
OECD, International Labour Organization
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/ILO (2019), Informality and Poverty in Zambia: Findings from the 2015 Living Standards and Monitoring Survey, ILO, Geneva/OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264310117-en.
Go to top