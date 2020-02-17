Transition finance country study of Chile

Through the ABC framework developed under the OECD’s transition finance work stream, the present country pilot strives to shed light on Chile’s official development assistance graduation experience. Its main objective is to understand the challenges related to this graduation, analyse the measures (positive or otherwise) taken prior to this transition stage, and learn from the Chilean experience to identify and react to the transition challenges faced by recent and future ODA graduates. The policy recommendations and conclusions proposed in this report aim to help development partners better approach graduation under similar conditions, i.e. in countries approaching graduation from ODA.