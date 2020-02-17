Skip to main content
Transition finance country study of Chile

Better managing graduation from ODA eligibility
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/608cbf6d-en
Authors
Olivier Cattaneo, Cécilia Piemonté, Konstantin Poensgen
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cattaneo, O., C. Piemonté and K. Poensgen (2020), “Transition finance country study of Chile: Better managing graduation from ODA eligibility”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 70, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/608cbf6d-en.
