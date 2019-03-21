Skip to main content
Transition Finance

Introducing a new concept
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2dad64fb-en
Authors
Cécilia Piemonté, Olivier Cattaneo, Rachel Morris, Arnaud Pincet, Konstantin Poensgen
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Piemonté, C. et al. (2019), “Transition Finance: Introducing a new concept”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2dad64fb-en.
