Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Financing transition in the health sector

What can Development Assistance Committee members do?
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0d16fad8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Financing transition in the health sector: What can Development Assistance Committee members do?”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 37, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0d16fad8-en.
Go to top