Total official and private flows are defined as the sum of official development assistance, other official flows and private flows. This represents the total (gross or net) disbursements by the official and private sector of the creditor country to the recipient country. Total official flows incorporate the sum of concessional and non-concessional flows to developing countries, including export credits, which have a primarily commercial motive. Private flows are defined as flows at market terms and financed out of private sector resources and private grants. This indicator is measured in million USD constant prices, using 2021 as the base year.
Indicator
Share
