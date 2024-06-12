Investment by asset

Asset types in this indicator include six groups: dwellings (excluding land); other buildings and structures (roads, bridges, airfields, dams, etc.); transport equipment (ships, trains, aircraft, etc.); cultivated biological resources (managed forests, livestock raised for milk production, etc.); and intellectual property products (such as R&D, mineral exploration, software and databases, and literary and artistic originals, etc.). It is also calculated for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment (computer software and databases, telecommunications equipment and computer hardware). Each asset is measured as percentage of total gross fixed capital formation. All OECD countries compile their data according to the 2008 System of National Accounts (SNA).