Distribution of net ODA

Distribution of net official development assistance (ODA) is the geographical allocation of development aid.

Net ODA may be distributed by income group (least developed countries, other low-income countries, lower middle-income countries, upper middle-income countries, unallocated and more advanced developing countries and territories) or by geography (sub-Saharan Africa, South and Central Asia, other Asia and Oceania, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, and unspecified). The OECD Development Assistance Committee's "List of ODA Recipients" shows developing countries and territories eligible for ODA. The list is revised every three years. It is designed for statistical purposes, not as guidance for aid distribution or for other preferential treatment. In particular, geographical aid allocations are national policy decisions and responsibilities.

This indicator is measured in million USD constant prices, using 2021 as the base year.